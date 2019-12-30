Kia Seltos Receives 5 Star Safety Rating In ANCAP Crash Test

Australian-spec Kia Seltos scored 80% in adult occupant protection and 83% in child occupant protection

The Seltos has been quick to make a name for Kia Motors in India, and has continued to be the highest-selling compact SUV in the country since its launch in August this year, till date. Apart from being a good looker, the car also packs a host of features that no other car at its price point offers.

Apparently, looks and features are not the only aspects where the Kia Seltos scores. The car has received a 5 star safety rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash test. It should be noted that Kia launched the Seltos in Australia and New Zealand just about two months ago.

While the Euro NCAP pays more attention to pedestrian protection, the ANCAP enforces stricter conditions on occupant protection. The SUV scored 85% in Adult Occupant Protection and 83% in Child Occupant Protection. Apart from these two major aspects, the car scored 70% in Safety Assist and 61% in Vulnerable Road User Protection.

Since the Australian safety norms are more stringent than the ones in India, the Australian-spec Seltos comes packed with Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning System, Downhill Brake Control and more over the Indian model.

However, we expect that the Indian-spec Seltos sold could score almost as good in terms of safety. Kia has equipped the SUV in India with a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind view monitor, six airbags etc.

Powering the India-spec Seltos are BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine puts out 115 PS of power and 144 Nm torque, while the diesel engine is good for 115 PS and 250 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit produces 140 PS peak power and 242 Nm peak torque.

Kia has aggressively priced the Seltos between Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Korean carmaker is set to hike the prices of the SUV from January 1, 2020.