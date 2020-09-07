Kia Seltos Reaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just Over A Year Of Launch

Kia Seltos has been a roaring success for the brand since launch and is powered by 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines

Kia Motors India Limited debuted in the domestic market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019. The mid-size SUV rose to fame in no time as it comfortably beat the first generation Hyundai Creta for the majority of the calendar year but the arrival of the new-gen model has certainly elevated the competition between the two since March 2020.

The Seltos has been posting good sales volumes on consistent basis every month and its cumulative sales reached close to 82,000 units till the end of last financial year. The Seltos was the most sold SUV in the country in the opening three months of 2020. It has now achieved a new milestone of one lakh units in just over 12 months of its market debut with over 1.08 Lakhs units sold in India.

The success of the Seltos has been down to many factors including attractive price range, exterior sticking by Kia’s global design language, feature-loaded interior and a wide powertrain range comprising of two petrol and one diesel engine. The three engine options available are a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor.

In 2019, just over 45 per cent of the total Seltos’ sales was for the 1.5-litre oil-burner while the turbocharged petrol unit with good performance characteristics did gather customers in good numbers as well. The T-GDI motor is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque.

All three BSVI compliant engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The automatic transmission choices are seven-speed DCT in the 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol, six-speed CVT in 1.5-litre petrol and six-speed torque converter automatic in the 1.5-litre VGT diesel. The Seltos is also loaded with premium equipment, topped off by an upmarket cabin.

It comes equipped with tiger-nose front grille, LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps, LED tail lights, dual exhaust pipes, an eight-inch Heads Up Display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Kia UV0 Connect, eco-coating, an eight-speaker Bose sound multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, ambient mood lighting, ventilated and powered seats, smart pure air, etc.