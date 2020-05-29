Kia Seltos Prices Likely To Go Up By Rs. 50,000 – Here’s Why!

Kia Seltos will likely see its second price increase in the domestic market between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 50,000 soon

Kia Motors India Limited introduced the Seltos in August 2019 and it quickly rose to prominence by becoming the best-selling mid-size SUV in the country beating the mighty Hyundai Creta. Just last year, Kia sold a total of 45,494 units of the Seltos and finished as the ninth most retailed carmaker ahead of Nissan, another new entrant MG, Skoda and FCA.

The lineup comprising of three powertrain choices and a long list of variants has lured in new customers and right from the launch, it is available with BSVI compliant engines. The Seltos is currently priced between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and according to dealer sources, Kia will more likely increase the prices of the variants between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 50,000.

Upon launch nearly a year ago, the Seltos costed Rs. 9.69-15.99 lakh and at the beginning of this year, the five-seater saw its first price hike of up to Rs. 35,000. With the social and economic conditions slowly getting back to normalcy, some manufacturers are offering attractive discount schemes and easy buying options to fix the resource crisis.

However, the price hikes are inevitable as well due to the no-sales scenario for nearly two months. The Seltos is retailed Tech Line and GT Line grades with HT E, HT K, HT K Plus, HT X, HT X Plus, GT K, GT X and GT X Plus trims. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, kicks out 140 PS and 242 Nm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit.

Some of the highlighting features in the Kia Seltos are 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, 17-inch metallic alloy wheels, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, eight-speaker Bose sound, LED headlamps, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, leather upholstery, 360-degree camera, two-tone interior, auto AC, etc.