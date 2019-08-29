Kia Seltos Off-Roader Rendered With Purposeful Exterior Updates

The digital imagination of the off-road spec Kia Seltos gets several exterior updates to perform its tasks off the tarmac

Kia Motors India’s first product for the domestic market created plenty of buzz before its arrival and backed it up with aggressive pricing, packed features list, appealing exterior and good quality finish. The Seltos has also been endorsed heavily by the South Korean manufacturer for months now.

This has resulted in more mid-size SUV customers opting to order the Seltos as opposed to models like Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier even during the tough market scenario persisting currently. Within five weeks since the reservations commenced, Kia garnered more than 32,000 bookings for the Seltos.

With prices revealed only a few days back starting from as low as Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia has stated that the Seltos has set a record for the fastest ever mid-size SUV to reach 50,000 bookings. Sold in HT and GT Line grades, the latter has sportier exterior with noticeable visual enhancements.

But what if Kia goes for a dedicated off-roader to expand the range in the near future? The rendering posted here will give you some idea into an off-road spec Seltos. It retains the same design cues like the slender Tiger Nose front grille and sleek headlamps with a different tint.

However, the Daytime Running Lights are entirely different following a triangular shape. To enhance the off-roading credentials of the Seltos, the rendering artist has increased the ride height while adding bigger off-road studded tyres. The black front bumper section is all-new and it gets auxiliary lights with bull bar.

Other notable exterior changes are black cladding around the flared wheels arches and side profile, 4×4 and mountain-range resembling graphics, blackened pillars, roof rack, LED light bar, hood scoops and underbody skid plates. Let us assume that it comprises of a four-wheel-drive configuration to work wonders with the electronic aids.

Kia is planning to launch one new product every six months until 2022 and it will likely include the sub-four-metre SUV based on the Venue.