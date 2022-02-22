Kia Seltos Most VFM Variant Discontinued In India – Details

The Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel AT and entry-level Premium seven-seater diesel variants have been discontinued in India and their bookings stopped

Kia India introduced the Seltos midsize SUV back in August 2019 as the first product for the domestic market and is currently one of the top sellers in its segment. Only a few days ago, the South Korean auto major announced the prices for the Carens three-row vehicle as it carries an aggressive starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Carens strengthen the brand’s UV portfolio and it appeals to a wide band of customers due to its impressive features list and highly competitive price range. Considering the prices, it rivals the mid- and top-spec variants of some of the compact SUVs alongside midsize five-seater SUVs, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, low-end variants of Toyota Innova Crysta, etc.

Reports emerged on the internet say that Kia has made some changes to the Seltos and Carnival’s lineups but the specific reasons are not known yet. The Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel AT and entry-level Premium diesel variants are no more and their bookings have been stopped. The former used to be priced at Rs. 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter at Rs. 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Seltos HTK+ diesel automatic trim was sold with a 1.5-litre oil-burner producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque, and it was paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on the Carnival kicked out 200 PS and 440 Nm, and it was mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It is the only engine and gearbox choice available with the Carnival in India as the Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus variants continue to be retailed in six- and seven-seater configurations based on the trims. Last month, Kia eliminated two variants from Carnival’s lineup and removed some colour schemes in both Sonet and Seltos.

The customers wanting the Seltos HTK+ diesel AT can only go with the top-spec GTX+ AT, priced at Rs. 17.95 lakh now (ex-showroom). It had features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button engine start/stop, 16-inch wheels, etc. The Carnival Premium seven-seater was retailed with an eight-inch touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, etc.