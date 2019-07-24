Kia Seltos Mileage Figures Leaked, More Fuel Efficient Than Hyundai Creta 1.6

The manual transmission-equipped diesel version of the Kia Seltos will offer 20.8, which is slightly more than the 20.5 kmpl that the Hyundai Creta 1.6 Diesel MT offers

The Kia Seltos is only about a month away from its launch and has created a buzz among the SUV buyers and followers of the Indian car scene. The first product from South Korea’s second-largest carmaker for India will come with a new-age design and several segment-best features.

The Seltos will be available with three engine options, all of which will be sold with a manual and an automatic transmission option each. All the motors will be quite fuel-efficient, with their mileage figures standing at par with what the Hyundai Creta offers.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine variant of the Kia Seltos will offer a mileage figure of 16.4 kmpl with the manual transmission and 16.3 kmpl with the CVT option. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine variant of the Kia Seltos will offer 20.8 kmpl with the manual transmission and 17.8 kmpl with the automatic unit.

Kia Seltos Fuel Efficiency 1.5L Petrol MT 16.4 km/l 1.5L Petrol CVT 16.3 km/l 1.5L Diesel MT 20.8 km/l 1.5L Diesel AT 17.8 km/l 1.4L Turbo MT 16.1 km/l 1.4L Turbo DCT 16.2 km/l

In comparison, the petrol engine variant of the Hyundai Creta offers 15.29 kmpl with both manual and automatic options. On the other hand, the diesel version of the Hyundai Creta offers 20.5 kmpl with the manual transmission and 17.6 kmpl with the automatic unit. While there isn’t a huge difference, the Kia Seltos ends up being more fuel efficient than the Creta at least on paper.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option of the Kia Seltos offers a mileage of 16.1 kmpl with the manual transmission and 16.2 kmpl with the dual-clutch automatic unit. The turbocharged petrol unit of the Seltos will produce a maximum power of 138 bhp and a peak torque of 242 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Kia Seltos will offer a maximum power of 113 bhp and a peak torque of 144 Nm. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, on the other hand, will offer a maximum power of 113 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

The Kia Seltos is likely to be up to Rs 1 lakh pricier than the comparable variant of the Hyundai Creta. The top-spec Seltos will be available with a host of features, including

an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver seat, front-seat ventilation, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air purifier, automatic headlamps and wipers, push-button start and keyless entry, cruise control, and ambient lighting.