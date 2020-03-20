Kia Seltos Mid-Variants To Get More Features From Next Month In India

The hot-selling Kia Seltos will receive new features in the mid-spec HTK Plus and the top-of-the-line variants from April

Kia Motors India introduced the Seltos in August 2019 as its first produce for the domestic market. The mid-size SUV rose to fame in no time as it directly eyed the top spot held by Hyundai Creta. The Seltos overtook Creta in its very first month and led the segment every month barring December 2019. It played the major role in Kia posting its highest ever sales over the last two months as well.

The Seltos is currently priced between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had with a choice of three BSVI compliant engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 115 PS and 144 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT while the 1.5-litre diesel unit kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm, and is connected to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 140 PS and 242 Nm and is connected to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. With a wide range of powertrain options, the Seltos caters to a large band of customers and it comes with several segment-first features and technologies as well.

The five-seater SUV is made available in Tech Line and GT Line trims. The former has five variants: HT E, HT K, HT K Plus, HT X and HT X Plus and the latter has three: GT K, GT X and GT X Plus. From next month, as per the dealers, the Seltos’ equipment list will be updated with new features as the mid-spec HTK Plus will gain USB port for rear occupants and couple of new features with a marginal hike in the prices.

The top-end variant will also get dual tip exhaust unit. Some of the key features offered in the Seltos are 17-inch hyper metallic alloy wheels, TPMS, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation, Kia’s UVO Connect system, smart pure air purifier, black and beige interior, leather seats, smart key with push button start, automatic AC and rear door sunshade curtain.

It also offers electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 360 degree camera, blind view monitor in cluster LCD, etc.