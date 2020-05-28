Kia Seltos Lower Variants Gets Sunroof, Remote Start, ESS – Details

Leaked documents have revealed that the Kia Seltos, which is the largest-selling car in its segment, is about to receive a host of new features spread across the trim lineup

The Kia Seltos has been the top-selling model in its segment ever since it was first launched last year. The C-SUV has been a stellar hit owing to its butch styling, upmarket cabin, great dynamics and strong performance. However, with the advent of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, the only SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio might face a threat to its numero uno status and hence, the company has decided to start offering some additional features on many of the trim levels as reported by us in March in an exclusive report.

Currently, the Kia Seltos is available in a range of 18 versions, including six engine-transmission combos. The automatic transmission-equipped HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX trims will get the remote engine start option.

Not just this, the HTX and GTX versions will also get powered sunroof and LED cabin lights, which are two features that are available only on the HTX+ and GTX+ versions at the moment. Other than this, all the variants will be sold with USB charging in both first and rear rows.

The top-of-the-line Kia Seltos GTX+, which is available only with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options, will feature an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching. Also, the HTX, HTX+, GTX and the GTX+ trims will start coming with faux metal trim on the aircon control panel as well as on the door handles. The HTX+ trim will receive a faux leather finish on the gearshift knob and a gloss black finish on the dashboard.

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTE:

USB Charging Front

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTK:

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTK+:

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Dual Muffler Design

Gloss Black Dashboard

Leatherette Gear Knob

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTX:

Metal Scuff Plate

Electric Sunroof

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTX+:

Metal Scuff Plate

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos GTX:

Metal Scuff Plate

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos GTX+:

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

All Black Interior

Except for the bare-basic HTE and HTK trims, all the variants will start coming with dual exhaust design, which is something that is currently reserved for high-end trims. Not just this, the company even plans to start offering metal scuff plates on HTX and HTX+ trims.

The launch of the updated Kia Seltos could take place with further relaxation in the nationwide lockdown. Already, a large majority of Kia dealerships have resumed operations. The introduction of the new features will lead to a slight increase in the prices but the advent of these extra goodies should make the SUV a more potent rival against the new Hyundai Creta.