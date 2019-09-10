Kia Seltos SP2c (KX3) Gets Bigger Dimensions, Larger Panoramic Sunroof In China

Kia Seltos or KX3 as in the Chinese market is 30 mm longer, 25 mm taller and has 20 mm longer wheelbase than the India-spec model

Kia has introduced the new generation KX3 codenamed SP2C at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show in China. It is essentially the China-spec Seltos with some notable changes to address the needs of the customers in the People’s Republic. It will be up for grabs from the final quarter of this year, mostly by December, in the Chinese market.

As for the exterior, the new KX3 looks identical to the Seltos sold in India as it is based on the SP Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and also elsewhere in different form or slightly modified name. The front fascia has coherent design elements as the sharp slipt headlamps are connected to the Tiger Nose black grille with chrome surrounds with sequential turn signals positioned below.

The LED headlamp strip certainly draws attention and the rear end is equally flowing and compact with chrome strip connecting the wraparound LED taillights. It measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,645 mm with 2,630 mm wheelbase. Comparatively, the China-spec Seltos or new-gen KX3 is 30 mm longer, 25 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the model sold internationally.

Specifications Kia Seltos Kia KX3 China Length 4,345 mm 4,375 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,675 mm Wheelbase 2,630 mm 2,650 mm

The Kia KX3 comprises of additional features like adaptive cruise control and larger panoramic sunroof compared to the Seltos retailed in India. The top-spec trims are equipped with 17-inch double five-spoke alloy wheels and the interior gets a horizontally-positioned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and other connectivity features such as navigation.

The new generation Kia KX3 derives power a G4FL 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 115 horsepower. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

In global markets, the Seltos is also offered with 177 PS 1.6-litre turbo motor, 149 PS 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated unit and a 136 PS 1.6-litre diesel engine.

In India, the Seltos has made a certain impact by toppling the Hyundai Creta’s dominance in its very first month by registering 6,236 units and finishing as the twelfth most sold model in August 2019.