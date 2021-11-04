Kia Seltos Is The Best Selling SUV In October 2021 In India

Kia retails the Seltos at a base price of Rs 9.95 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 18.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the new X-Line variant

Since its launch back in mid-2019, the Kia Seltos has been one of the top-selling SUVs in the country. However, the mid-size SUV segment has witnessed a range of new launches in recent times, and the buyer now has a lot of options to choose from. Nonetheless, the Kia Seltos is still a very strong contender, and the SUV proved its worth on last month’s sales charts.

In the month of October 2021, the Kia Seltos was the best-selling SUV in the Indian market. This means that it managed to outsell the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun as well as the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Kia Motors sold 10,488 units of the mid-size SUV last month, while the Hyundai Creta recorded a sale of 6,455 units, Volkswagen sold 2,551 Taiguns, Skoda shipped 2,413 units of the Kushaq, while Maruti Suzuki could only sell 1,524 units of the S-Cross.

The Kia Seltos is currently available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel motor as well as a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The NA petrol engine generates 115 PS/144 Nm, while the diesel mill makes 115 PS and 250 Nm.

On the other hand, the 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine belts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual transmission as standard on all three engines.

Also, the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine can be had with an optional 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) and an IVT auto, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine gets an optional 6-speed AT. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit comes with an optional 7-speed DCT.

The features on offer with the SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, UVO connected car-tech, multi-colour ambient lighting, Bose premium 8-speaker system, heads-up display, a 7-inch colour instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, smart air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more.