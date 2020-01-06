Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue & MG Hector Bookings Crossed 2.35 Lakh Mark

While the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Venue have garnered 1 lakh bookings each, the MG Hector has so far registered 36,000 orders

In October 2019, we reported that the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue have cumulatively bagged more than 1.25 lakh bookings. Now, barely a little more than a couple of months later, it has come to light that the two SUVs have together received more than 2 lakh bookings, with a lakh order going into each SUV’s kitty.

More than that, even the MG Hector, which is the third of the three new blockbuster SUVs of 2019, has garnered 36,000 orders. This takes the total figure to a whopping 2.36 lakh units.

The Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and MG Hector have played a huge role in ensuring high car sales even during the continued period of slowdown in 2019. While the situation was bad enough to have a detrimental effect on the sales performance of well-established models like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the three new SUVs managed to find thousands of new buyers even during the period of poor market sentiment.

In the last four months, the Kia Seltos has sold more than 40,000 units, which has given Kia Motors India a great start to its innings. In fact, the Seltos has been so successful that it has often been seen outclassing even the much cheaper Maruti Vitara Brezza on the sales charts.

Model Bookings Kia Seltos 1,00,000+ Hyundai Venue 1,00,000+ MG Hector 36,000+

Even the Baojun 530-based MG Hector has been in news for its high demand and huge waiting period. The Chinese-origin SUV has been clocking decent sales month after month and has been fairly quick with establishing itself well in the market. In fact, the high demand for the SUV has even pushed the manufacturer to start second production shift at its Halol-based manufacturing plant.

The Hyundai Venue has also posted impressive sales figures since its entry in the Indian car market. While the Venue could even outsell the Maruti Vitara Brezza in August 2019, it has finally settled at a respectable second place on the sales charts of its segment.