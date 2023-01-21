Kia Seltos HTK+ Diesel AT Reintroduced In India – New Price & Specs

Kia Seltos HTK+ Diesel AT is currently priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

In early 2022, Kia discontinued the mid-level HTK+ diesel automatic variant of the Seltos along with the entry-level seven-seater version of the Carnival in India. The diesel AT in its HTK+ avatar was priced at Rs. 14.25 lakh nearly a year ago. It resulted in the automatic transmission equipped diesel engine not available in the HT Line grade for a brief period.

The buyers wanting to own a diesel AT had to switch their focus to the top-of-the-line GTX+ AT that was priced at around Rs. 3.8 lakh costlier back in February 2022. Now, that the Seltos HTK+ diesel AT is back, customers will not have to shell out lakhs more to own a diesel AT. The new price of the Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel AT stands at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The HTK+ variant is also available in 1.5L diesel MT, 1.5L diesel iMT and 1.5L diesel MT dual tone. The Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel automatic trim currently costs Rs. 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kia Seltos range is priced at Rs. 10.69 lakh for the base HTE 1.5L petrol MT variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping X-Line diesel AT model.

The Seltos HTK+ diesel AT variant derives power from the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button engine start/stop and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Kia Seltos competes against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment and is the second best-seller since its market launch in 2019. The five-seater can also be bought with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The facelifted version of the Seltos is expected to launch in the near future with a slew of updates inside and out, and it might get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine replacing the 1.4-litre turbo mill.