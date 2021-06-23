Kia Seltos HTE Customised Into The Top-Spec GT Line Model – Video

Check out this modified Kia Seltos, which has been transformed from base ‘HTE’ trim into the top-spec GT Line variant

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. Thanks to its massive popularity, the aftermarket support for it continues to grow stronger in our country, and consequently, we’ve seen plenty of customised examples of the Seltos on Indian roads, some sporting extensive modifications and some sporting subtle ones.

Here, we have a modified Seltos that has been meticulously transformed into the top-spec GT Line variant. The mod job has been performed by Vig Auto Accessories, a custom car garage based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Let’s take a closer look at the changes on the vehicle, starting at the front end. The basic grille has been replaced by the one on the top-end model, featuring integrated LED DRLs.

The projector headlamps have been replaced by LED units, and the turn indicators are now LED as well. The front bumper has also been replaced by the one from the GT Line variants, complete with red highlights, and the SUV also gets the ice cube-shaped LED foglamps. The LED lighting didn’t involve any wire-cutting, as they were socket-to-socket connections, so the vehicle’s warranty remains intact.

At the sides, we see that the vehicle gets new door claddings, and the steel wheels have been replaced by the original Kia Seltos 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, we see LED taillights, along with the GT Line-spec rear bumper. Apart from that, this custom SUV also sports plenty of changes to the interior.

The vehicle now gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, and to fit its controls, the driver side door trim was replaced. The entire parcel tray mechanism was added to the boot, and the boot trim was changed appropriately. The SUV also gets a premium aftermarket music system, and the seats, steering wheel, and door pads sport leather padding and upholstery.

No changes have been made to the powertrain of the vehicle. Kia Seltos is available in the Indian market with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), and a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm). Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT, available depending on the variant.