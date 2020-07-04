Kia Seltos Gravity Unveiled, Gets Redesigned Alloy Wheels & Front Grille

It will be powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, unlike the India-spec model which gets smaller, less powerful engines

Kia has given the Seltos a midlife update in its home market. Apart from the addition of new safety features, the Seltos now gets a new top-of-the-line variant, called ‘Gravity’. The Kia Seltos Gravity features plenty of cosmetic changes over the “regular” model.

The front-end of the SUV now sports a completely new design for the grille with 3D elements. The chrome surround for the grille also has a dotted pattern on it. The ORVMs are painted silver, which matches with the silver door garnish. The 18-inch alloy wheels have a seven-spoke, with a diamond-cut finish.

The cabin features the same design as the regular Kia Seltos in Korea, which is different from the one we have in India. The infotainment screen is separate from the housing for the instrument console, and the dashboard design is different as well. Being the top-trim of the Seltos, the ‘Gravity’ gets all the premium feature available on the list, like ambient lighting, automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The UVO connected car technology is offered as standard, which allows the user to access certain functions and features of the car via the UVO smartphone app. As mentioned prior, there have also been a few additions to the list of safety features. Lane Keep Assist, auto dipper, and remote engine start via key fob are now offered as standard across the entire Seltos range.

The Korea-spec Kia Seltos has different powerplant options as compared to its Indian counterpart. There are two engine options here. The first one is a 1.6-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine, capable of producing 177 PS and 265 Nm. The second is a 1.6-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel mill, which generates 136 PS and 320 Nm.

Both the engines come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. There is no manual gearbox on offer here. Other than that, you can also opt for all-wheel-drive option on the higher variants, including on the Seltos Gravity. We do not expect Kia to launch the ‘Gravity’ trim in India, but the company had recently updated the Seltos line-up with new features while deleting a few trim options.