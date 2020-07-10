Kia Seltos Gravity 1.6L Turbo Makes 177 PS Power – TVC Out

Kia Seltos Gravity gets cosmetic updates and mild interior changes; powered by either a 1.6-litre turbo petrol or diesel engine

Kia Motors introduced the Seltos mid-size SUV for the first time in its home market of South Korea before reaching countries like India and it has become a worldwide hit. To capitalise on the momentum, Kia has added a new range-topping variant of the Seltos called the Gravity for 2021 with visual updates and interior changes and its 30-second TVC is out on Youtube.

The Kia Seltos Gravity features a redesigned Tiger Nose front grille with chrome plated 3D elements within chrome plated bezel. Over to the sides, it does get newly designed seven-spoke alloy wheels of 18 inches in size, silver accented wing mirrors and door handles. The rear end gets a silver finished skid plate as well to top off the design enhancements.

While the exterior changes are not too dramatic, they do help in differentiating the Gravity from the regular Seltos. On the inside, the Kia Seltos Gravity gets an updated cabin carrying a grey theme while a similar theme can be seen on the dashboard and upholstery. For 2021, all variants of the Seltos get lane keep assist and high beam assist as standard in Korea.

The Seltos Gravity also boast of technologies such as forward collision prevention assistance, rear passenger notification, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with UVO Connect, Bose audio system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging facility, one-touch sunroof, automatic climate control, keyless entry and so on.

Compared to the Korean-spec model, the Seltos sold in India gets many distinctive features as well as the powertrain options. The Seltos Gravity can be had in a choice of one petrol or a diesel engine. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine develops 175 bhp maximum power and 265 Nm of peak torque. The 1.6-litre diesel unit, on the other hand, kicks out 135 bhp and 320 Nm.

They are mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The range-topping variants also get all-wheel-drive configuration in South Korea. The Seltos Gravity may not arrive in India anytime soon but expect a seven-seater based on the Seltos in the near future, as the new-gen Hyundai Creta is giving rise to a three-row SUV.