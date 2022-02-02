Kia Seltos Facelift Will Offer A Panoramic Sunroof – Report

Kia Seltos is currently available with a single-pane electric sunroof, while many of its rivals have a panoramic sunroof on offer

South Korean carmaker Kia is working on a facelift for the Seltos, and the updated model has been spotted a few times in the manufacturer’s home country. The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to have its global debut very soon, followed by its India launch, likely around the middle of this year.

A recent media report states that the forthcoming Kia Seltos facelift will finally add a panoramic sunroof to the features list. Although the feature is available on the China-spec version of the SUV, it is not offered on the India-spec model yet. Even Hyundai Creta, which is built on the same platform as Seltos, gets one.

Right now, Kia Seltos can only be had with a small, single-pane sunroof in the Indian market. Rivals like MG Astor, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, etc., also have a panoramic sunroof on offer, which makes the Kia feel a little behind in terms of tech. Some reports also suggest that ADAS could be available on the upcoming Seltos facelift, which would bring it neck-to-neck with its best-equipped rivals.

Kia Seltos is priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Apart from a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine option (115 PS/250 Nm), it is currently available with two other powerplant choices – a 1.5L NA petrol mill (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/242 Nm).

The facelift Kia Seltos will likely continue to offer the same engine options as the current one in the Indian market. The changes are mostly expected to be limited to the exterior design of the vehicle, including updated bumpers (front and rear), restyled headlights and taillights, new alloy wheels, etc.

The interior design of the vehicle could be updated as well, likely with new upholstery options and/or new inserts and trims. We do not expect any major aesthetic changes to the cabin though, as this is simply a minor facelift and not an extensive overhaul.