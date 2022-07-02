Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled – 5 Things We Know So Far

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift made its global debut recently, and here, we’ve listed everything that we know about the updated SUV

South Korean carmaker Kia recently took the wrap off the facelifted Seltos, and the updated SUV will be showcased to the public for the first time at the upcoming Busan Motor Show 2022. Kia Seltos facelift has been spotted testing in India as well, and it will soon make its way to our market.

Here, we take a look at all the info available about the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift.

1. Exterior design

The exterior of the forthcoming Kia Seltos facelift features a lot of minor changes. The front grille has been restyled and LED DRLs feature a new, more aggressive design. The bumpers (front and rear) have also been updated, with redesigned silver-finished bash plates. The new taillights feature a single-piece design, inspired by Kia Carens. The alloy wheels have a new design as well.

2. Interior styling

The interior of the SUV has seen some major changes. The biggest change is the new panoramic screen setup on the dash, consisting of a fully-digital instrument console and a wide touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console has been thoroughly updated, featuring restyled centre AC vents, a redesigned HVAC control panel, and a rotary drive select dial instead of a gear select lever. The India-spec version will likely have similar changes to the cabin design.

3. Features and equipment

As per reports, Kia Seltos facelift will get ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), which will improve the active safety of the vehicle. All the premium features available on the current version, including automatic climate control, keyless entry & go, cruise control, etc., will make their way to the facelifted model.

4. Powertrain options

The India-spec Kia Seltos facelift will likely continue forward with the same engine-transmission options as the current version. These include a 1.5L NA petrol unit (available with a choice between a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and CVT), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (paired with a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT).

5. Expected launch in India

Kia has not officially stated when the facelifted Seltos would launch in India, but we expect it to go on sale at the 2023 Auto Expo. Currently, Kia Seltos retails for Rs. 10.19 lakh to Rs. 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the upcoming facelifted version will be more expensive.