Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch Likely At 2023 Delhi Auto Expo

2023 Kia Seltos comes with a number of visual revisions inside and out while the powertrain options will likely remain the same

Kia Motor Corporation unveiled the facelifted version of the Seltos a few weeks ago internationally. We do expect the updated model to reach India at 2023 Delhi Auto Expo and it comprises a host of changes inside and out.

In response to the growing competition, the South Korean auto major has introduced visual updates and the features list has gained new technologies. The 2023 Kia Seltos gains revisions to the front fascia such as an updated LED headlamp cluster, a reworked front bumper, and a prominent air inlet surrounded by a faux aluminium skid plate.

Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed LED DRLs that extend into the grille, LED fog lamps that stay identical to the existing model, sharper LED tail lamps on both sides of the new Kia corporate logo, revised bumper at the rear with faux skid plate, a prominent L-shaped LED lighting signature giving a sportier look and so on.

The changes to the exterior do ensure a more aggressive stance compared to the existing model and we can expect new colour schemes to be part of the package as well. The exterior dimensions will remain identical too. The cabin composes a new curved screen that can also be found in the recently launched Kia EV6 crossover.

The interior also boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Kia Connect and other options. You could also witness the presence of new air conditioning control switches and a new rotary dial. The major highlight of the equipment list is undoubtedly the ADAS-based functions along with six airbags, which were made as standard across the range in India, around view camera, electrically adjustable seats, etc.

As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol developing 115 PS and 144 Nm, the 1.5-litre turbo four-pot diesel kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm, and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol pushing out 140 PS and 242 Nm will be offered in India. The transmission options will likely continue to include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DCT.