Kia Seltos EV Could Become Brand’s Most Affordable Electric SUV

Kia Seltos EV is expected to have a driving range of around 400 km on a single charge; global unveil likely later this year

Kia Motors India introduced the Seltos in the domestic market last year and it has had a very successful run. Capitalising on its popularity, the South Korean auto major expanded its premium lineup with the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo while the Sonet compact SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on August 7 before going on sale to compete against a variety of sub-four-metre SUVs.

As part of strengthening the Seltos’ range, Kia appears to be working on an electric variant and is expected to make its global premiere later this year or in the early parts of 2021. Since the Seltos has been well received in the Indian as well as global markets, Kia could consider launching the model locally in the near future.

The electrified Seltos will be headed to China first before debuting in other international markets. The company already has proven itself in the eco-friendly race as the Niro EV and Soul EV have shown what Kia is capable of. However, the Seltos EV will reportedly become more accessible than the other two as it will become the most affordable electric vehicle within the brand’s global portfolio.

While the overall silhouette of the Seltos EV will resemble its IC-engined sibling, there will be notable styling updates to differentiate itself from the regular model. It will get a shut-off grille for better aero efficiency, redesigned front bumper, possible blue inserts to show its eco-friendly nature, newly designed alloy wheels, reworked fog lamps and so on.

Additionally, the rear end will also get minor revisions. The influence of Hyundai’s Kona Electric will be high on the Seltos EV, mainly on the mechanical and drivetrain side. It could be offered in multiple battery configurations too but no confirmation has been made yet. The claimed driving range on a single charge could be around 400 km and it may as well get fast charging capabilities.

Next month, the production of the Seltos EV for overseas markets could begin at Yancheng, Jiangsu provision based facility in South Korea. The annual roll out target stands at 10,000 units in its first year. It will be interesting to see what Kia makes of the Seltos EV for India as it has often been supportive of zero-emission vehicles.