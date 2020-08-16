Kia Seltos EV Could Be Launched In Next 2-3 Years – 5 Things To Know

The Kia Seltos EV is set to be launched in the Chinese market soon, and will be retailed there as the new-gen KX3 EV

About a month ago, we reported about a leaked document which confirmed Kia’s plans of introducing a fully-electric version of the Seltos SUV in the Chinese market in the second half of this year. In the Indian market, Kia Motors is currently working on launching the Sonet sub-4m SUV, and we do not expect the manufacturer to launch a fully-electric car in the near future.

However, given the whopping response of Kia’s first product in the Indian market – the Seltos, the company’s first electric vehicle in the Indian market will certainly bring in more success to the nameplate. We have put together a list of the 5 things that you need to know about the upcoming Kia Seltos EV, take a look –

1. Design

The current-gen Seltos is retailed as ‘KX3’ in China, and the country already has an EV based on the first-gen KX3. Hence, the electric SUV will be launched as the second-gen KX3 EV. We expect it to have a similar overall design as the Seltos/KX3, however, few changes like new alloy wheels, covered grille, as well as blue touches here and there are expected to be made to the SUV.

2. Powertrain

The India-spec Kia Seltos EV is expected to be offered with the same electric powertrain as the Hyundai Kona Electric. With that being said, the Kona EV gets a 39.2 kWh battery which powers the electric motor, and produces 136 PS of maximum power and 395 Nm of peak torque. The Kona EV has an ARAI-rated driving range of 452 km on a single full charge.

3. Features

The Seltos EV is expected to one up the Seltos in terms of features on offer. This means that the electric car will likely get a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and UVO connected car tech, an electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver’s seat, a semi-digital instrument console, a premium audio system and a lot more.

4. Launch & Expected Price

While the Seltos EV is expected to launch in China soon, it isn’t a part of Kia Motors India’s immediate plans, and is expected to be brought to the Indian market in about two to three years’ time. Kia could price the Seltos EV around the Rs 25 – 28 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

5. Rivals

Upon its arrival in the Indian market, the Seltos EV will directly put up against the likes of the MG ZS EV, as well as its cousin, the Hyundai Kona Electric.