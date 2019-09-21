Kia Seltos Customized With Luxurious Cabin, Looks Opulent

Kia Motors recently launched the Seltos mid-SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 18 variants

Kia Motors, the South Korean car brand, had recently launched the Seltos mid-SUV in India marking its debut in the country and received an overwhelming response. In the first month itself, Kia Seltos crossed 6,000 unit sales outselling Hyundai Creta, which is the mid-SUV segment leader. It’s a record number of sales for a debutant car manufacturer in the history of Indian automotive Industry.

It took no time for someone to get their hands on the SUV and customize it to look more opulent and luxurious. Since these are the first images to hit the internet, we can assume it to be India’s first modified Kia Seltos. The customization work has been done by Car Stylein, which is a Delhi based customization house.

What has changed in this Seltos is the cabin which has been completely revamped and gets an abundance of leather and wood finish to make it look luxurious and expensive. The Kia Seltos’ stock cabin is as good as it can get with all the features and fit and finish, yet someone wanted to bring more bling to the car.

While the dashboard gets faux wood trim running from the AC vents on one end to the other end, the beige theme makes the cabin feel airy and spacious. The seats also get leather covers the same as the dashboard and the door pads feature a black and beige theme along with faux wood trim around the inner handle.

There are no changes to the exterior and the mechanicals and they remain the same, though we are not very sure what variant has been used here for customization work. Although it’s a high-end variant given the level of equipment the car has.

Kia is offering the Seltos in 3 engine options, 4 gearbox options, a multitude of features (many of which are segment-first) and UVO connected technology. The Kia Seltos is available in 13 colour options, 5 dual-tone and 8 single-tone. Kia Seltos mid-SUV has a starting price of Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 18 variants.