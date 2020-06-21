Kia Seltos/Creta To Get 7 Rivals In Next 2 Years – Details Inside

The mid-size SUV segment will be crowded over the next two years with new models and here we have listed them

The arrival of Kia Seltos last year has really opened eyes for many manufacturers as the true potential of the mid-size SUV was clearly witnessed. The Hyundai Creta set the tone by regularly averaging more than 10,000 unit sales monthly and the scenario did not change for long until the Seltos arrived to turn the tables around in its favour.

The segment has got really tightened up in recent years as more carmakers are trying to grab a pie and over the next couple of years Skoda, Ford, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Jeep are waiting to enter the fray. Here we have listed the slew of upcoming mid-size SUVs:

1. Skoda Kamiq

The Kamiq is the smallest SUV from Skoda globally and it has been well-received since its debut. Over the last few months, we have seen auto majors taking advantage of the relaxation in homologation rules by bringing in CBU products. The Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq are prime examples.

In a similar fashion, the Czech Republican brand could launch the top-spec version of the Kamiq in India targeting good sales numbers per batch. Expect features like 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and so on.

2. Ford Mahindra SUV

Ford and Mahindra signed a joined venture late last year and the first product coming out of their partnership will be a C-segment SUV. Both the companies are reportedly working on as many as nine SUVs. While the Ford C-SUV will be based on the next-gen XUV500, a mid-size SUV is also said to be in the pipeline.

Mahindra is also set to supply engines for use in Ford vehicles in the international markets and the upcoming mid-size SUV duo could be powered by 1.5-litre mStallion petrol and a diesel engine. Mahindra’s version could be christened the XUV400 as it will slot between the XUV300 and XUV500 while Ford’s mid-size SUV could arrive in late 2021.

3. Maruti-Toyota SUV

The partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has indeed been flourishing since 2017. The first product spawned out of the tie up was the rebadged Baleno, christened the Toyota Glanza and it will be followed by the badge-engineered version of the Vitara Brezza, likely to be named the Urban Cruiser.

Both the brands are using each other’s strengths to their advantage and electrification is a key part of their relationship as well. A range of new vehicles are said to be in the pipeline including the Vitara Brezza’s Global C platform based mid-size SUV.

It will likely debut sometime in 2022 and during the same year a Toyota version pertaining to the brand’s taste could arrive. Unlike the rebadged models, both the mid-size SUV will have their own unique characteristics with a highly distinguishable exterior.

4. VW Taigun

While the Skoda Vision IN based mid-size SUV is expected to arrive in early 2021, the Taigun won’t be far away either as it will likely launch within a few months of the Skoda model’s debut. It will have plenty in common with the Vision IN based production SUV including the powertrain, mechanicals and interior bits.

Likely to be priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom), it will locks with a number of mid-size SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The interior will be packed with upmarket features and the trademark fit and finish of Volkswagen could make a big difference compared to its rivals.

5. Jeep SUV

Jeep India has its eyes set on debuting the facelifted Compass early next year and it will more likely be followed by the three-row premium SUV based on the Compass. The seven-seater will strength the SUV lineup and a compact SUV slotting below the Compass is also coming mostly in late 2021 or in 2022.

It could appeal for mid-size as well as off-road based premium SUV buyers who are looking to buy top-spec models. It is said to have Jeep’s DNA in terms of off-roading as it will directly compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar and next-gen Force Gurkha. Its upmarket stance will potentially help it in rivalling Creta and Seltos too.

6. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Auto India’s first assault sticking by the India 2.0 project is a mid-size SUV. Based on the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the production model will likely have resemblances to the Kamiq in design. It will be heavily localised to be positioned competitively against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks.

Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, the five-seater will spawn a cousin in the form of Volkswagen Taigun. It will be powered by a small capacity turbocharged petrol engine at least initially and expect the features list to boast wireless charger, digital instrumentation, HUD, a large touchscreen with connected interface and so on.

7. Honda ZR-V

Honda recently applied copyrights for the ZR-V nameplate and it suggests that there could be a premium SUV in the works. With the plans of HR-V launching in India reportedly shelved due to cost reasons, Honda might fancy a mid-size SUV slotting above the WR-V in the domestic lineup and it could be launched later next year or in 2022.

It could be based on the soon launching fifth-generation City and expect the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines to be shared between them.

With Honda having a premium appeal in India, it could boast of features such a large touchscreen infotainment with connected features, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, etc.