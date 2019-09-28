Kia Seltos Bookings Crosses 40,000 Mark In Just 35 days, New Record

Kia Motors recently launched the Seltos SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 18 variants

Kia Motors, the South Korean car brand had recently launched the Seltos mid-SUV in India. Ever since the debut product for Kia has launched in the country, it has received an overwhelming response, both in terms of booking and sales and Kia has been adding adding new records to its name.

On the first day of opening of pre bookings, Kia announced an overwhelming 6,046 units booked in just 24 hours. Then by the time Kia started the production last month, it had garnered more than 23,000 bookings.

But these were just bookings as everyone was waiting for the actual sales numbers and Kia sold an outstanding 6,000 plus units in just one month in August 2019. It’s a record number of sales for a debutante car manufacturer in the history of Indian automotive Industry. And now, Kia has posted another record by registering 40,000 bookings within 35 days of launch, which was on 22nd August, 2019.

Kia is offering the Seltos in 3 engine options, 4 gearbox options, multitude of features (many of which are segment first) and UVO connected technology. The Kia Seltos is available in 13 colour options, 5 dual tone and 8 single tone. The Kia Seltos was launched at Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and there are 18 variants on offer.

Interestingly, the MG Hector, its nearest competitor sold 2,018 units last month, and 1,500+ units in July 2019. Which means the combined sales of Hector has been less than that of Seltos’ 1-month sales. Also, MG announced to roll-out 5,000th unit from its Halol plant. While MG announced to close bookings after receiving a good response, Kia took a jibe at MG and said they will never stop bookings.

The Kia Seltos is manufactured at the company’s newly installed car manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and the company at the time of the launch announced that they had already produced 5,000 cars in 1 month.