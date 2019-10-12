Kia Seltos Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark, Over 14,000 Units Delivered

Kia Seltos beat Hyundai Creta in September 2019 as well as 7,754 units were retailed against 6,641 units

Kia Motors India Limited launched its first product for the domestic market, the Seltos, on August 22. The mid-size SUV has been sort of a revelation and created anticipation like no other for a debutant. Priced between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos has already gone past 50,000 booking milestone in a short span of time.

In its first month of August 2019, the Seltos recorded 6,236 units and got the better of the then segment leader Hyundai Creta. The latter had never been knocked off its perch since its market entry in mid-2015 but the Seltos did it in its very first month in the domestic market by eating into its sales volume.

The Seltos continued its good run in September 2019 as well. The five-seater gained 7,754 unit sales last month and when compared to the Hyundai Creta, it posted 1,113 units more leading to the segment-topping status for the second month in a row. Kia is already well-equipped in its Anantapur facility to meet the demand for the Seltos.

The waiting period current exists between six and eight weeks based on the variants. The Seltos will spawn the second generation Hyundai Creta that will go on sale in early 2020. The SUV is based on the SP Concept displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo and Kia will likely have a big presence at the upcoming edition of the biennial motoring expo as well.

The Seltos is offered in a wide variety of trim levels and retailed in three powertrain choices. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor, on the other hand, develops 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbo GDI unit is sold only in the GT Line grade.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm. All the engines are connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.4-litre petrol can be had with six-speed CVT, 1.5-litre diesel with six-speed torque converter automatic and the 1.4-litre petrol with a seven-speed DCT.