Kia Seltos Become Segment Top Seller, Beats Creta, Duster, Kicks, S-cross

Kia Seltos has taken the segment by storm by beating Hyundai Creta in its very first month with a total of 6,236 units

Kia Motors India introduced the Seltos in the domestic market only on August 22. The initial buzz created by the mid-size SUV was second to none and it backed it up with a strong showing and more importantly the aggressive price tag it carries (Rs. 9.69-15.99 lakh). The Seltos set a new record for being the fastest SUV in its segment to achieve 50,000 bookings recently.

The sales numbers of its first month stand true to the popularity it has gained among buyers. With 6,236 units, the five-seater, as expected, overtook Creta to lead the segment and thereby breaking the deadline that its bigger cousin for more than three years. It is no secret that the Seltos had eaten into Creta sales as it posted 235 units lesser than the Seltos.

The Creta endured 42 per cent YoY sales decline in August 2019 as well. The sales figures of the Seltos is only expected to increase in the coming months and Kia says its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh is well-equipped to cope up with the rising demand. The plant has an annual capacity of three lakh units and if export markets require, it will be made and shipped abroad as well.

Mid-Size SUVs Sales In August 2019 Kia Seltos 6,236 Hyundai Creta 6,001 Renault Duster 967 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 666 Nissan Kicks 172 Renault Captur 32

AutoPunditz

The Seltos is based on the SP Concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it will give rise to the second generation Hyundai Creta bound for early next year. It will be interesting to see how both models stack up when they go against each other in full swing. The Seltos is powered by three engine options: a 1.4-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

With an expansive range, the 1.4-litre turbo GDI engine is offered only in the GT Line trim developing 140 PS and 242 Nm while the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. All the engines are mated to a six-speed MT as standard.

However, three exclusive transmissions are sold on each motor. The smaller petrol uses a seven-speed DCT, the 1.5-litre petrol comes with six-speed CVT and the lone diesel with six-speed torque converter AT as optional. The packed features list of Seltos comprises of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system being the major highlight.