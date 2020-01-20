Kia Seltos AWD Prices Leaked In The US; Offered From Base Trim

Kia Seltos will reach dealerships in the United States in the first week of February 2019 and it will be offered in a wide range of variants

Kia Motors unveiled the Seltos for the North American market at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and the entry-level LX AWD variant will reportedly be priced under $22,000 (Rs. 15.62 lakh) excluding destination fee charge. For the customers not wanting the all-wheel-drive fun and willing to trade it for more upmarket features, they can opt for the S FWD model that is priced similar to the LX AWD.

It can also be purchased with the AWD chosen from the options list for a starting price of $23,490 (Rs. 16.68 lakh). Further up the grades, the Kia Seltos EX AWD costs $25,290 (Rs. 17.96 lakh). It comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 146 horsepower and 179 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a CVT automatic transmission.

The Seltos will reach Kia’s showrooms in the United States from the opening week of February. The buyers wanting more performance can choose the Seltos S 1.6L Turbo and SX 1.6L Turbo variants costing $25,490 (Rs. 18.10 lakh) and $27,890 (Rs. 19.81 lakh) respectively. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo mill kicks out 175 horsepower and 264 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DCT as standard.

The five-seater is a global SUV aimed at high volume sales and it has made a certain impact in the Indian market. The Seltos has emerged as the best-selling SUV in the country and created a positive image for the brand. Several reports indicate that the Seltos’ bookings have crossed more than one lakh units already and it will be getting a new rival in the form of the second generation Hyundai Creta.

In India, the Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with BSVI compliance. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller 1.4-litre turbo petrol delivers 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

Recently, the prices of the Seltos have been hiked by up to Rs. 35,000. The South Korean auto major is looking to step into the next chapter by launching the Carnival premium MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo while the near-production compact SUV reportedly dubbed Sonet could also grace the event.