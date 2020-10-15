Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Revealed In New TVC; Launch Soon

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gets a host of exterior updates over the standard model and its features list replicates the HTX trim

Kia Motors India has today released the official TVC of the Seltos Anniversary Edition on its Youtube channel ahead of its imminent launch. Having already been spotted in dealer yard, the design details of the Seltos Anniversary Edition have been shown on the TVC. It is to celebrate the mid-size SUV’s one year in the domestic market as Kia debuted with the Seltos back in August 2019.

To capitalise on the festive season furore, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gets a number of visual updates over the standard model and is based on the HTX grade. In comparison, the limited edition will command a premium of around Rs. 30,000. On the exterior, the South Korean manufacturer has given redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The bumpers critically help in increasing the overall length of the Seltos by 60 mm and thus the interior space won’t see any change. Kia has also incorporated a set of new 17-inch black alloy wheels along with new side skirts in the Seltos Anniversary Edition. Peculiar to the special edition has to be the orange accents found on the side skirts, lower part of the bumper and fog lamp surrounds.

It can also be seen on the middle cap of the blackened alloy wheels. At the back, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gains 1st Anniversary Edition badge on the bootlid. The orange accents does go back to the X-Line concept displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in similarities and Kia will offer the limited edition in two-tone colour schemes namely Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

As for the features, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition replicates the HTX trim with LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, unique LED fog lamps, rear air conditioning vents, keyless entry, sunroof, dual airbags, Anti-lock brakes with EBD and so on. The all-black cabin comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO Connect, remote engine start, ambient lighting, wireless charger, six-speaker audio, etc.

As in the HTX trim, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 115 PS and 144 Nm as well as a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel engine generating 115 PS and 250 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT while the latter gets hooked with only a six-speed manual transmission.