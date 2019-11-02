Kia Seltos is making a certain statement by impressing in its initial months courtesy of its feature-loaded package in a wide price range

Kia Motors India Limited made its domestic debut with the Seltos back in August 2019 and it has been well-received among customers to a point where the brand has managed to overtake some of the established automaker with its sales numbers. The mid-size SUV was launched with a price range of Rs. 9.69-15.99 lakh before two more automatic variants joined the lineup and expanded the offering to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As expected, the Seltos got off to a great start despite the industry enduring volume slowdown. In its first month, Kia retailed 6,236 units of the five-seater before stepping the game up the following month by registering 7,554 units. The tally gave Kia respectable market share in the utility space and the same trend continued in October 2019 as well.

The Seltos shattered the morale once again and posted 12,850 units in domestic sales and it resulted in more than 70 per cent Month-on-Month sales increase. With the total, the South Korean auto major beat all Seltos rivals like Creta, Duster, Kicks and Captur.

The bookings for Kia Seltos had gone past the 50,000 mark last month and are destined for more. The total retail numbers stand at more than 26,000 units over the last three months. Kia has already said that the Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh is well equipped to meet the domestic requirements.

The Seltos could be exported to other right-hand-drive markets in the near future. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with BSVI compliance. These powertrains are expected to debut on the second generation Hyundai Creta that is currently being tested.

It is based on the same platform as the Seltos and has several commonalities. It will be interesting to see how they stack up against each other from early next year.