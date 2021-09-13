Kia Seltos 1.5L Petrol HTX Trim To Get iMT Option Soon In India

As per recent type approval documents, Kia India is planning to offer an iMT option on the HTX trim of the Seltos SUV very soon

Kia India recently updated the Seltos SUV with the addition of the ‘X-Line’ trim level. The new trim, available in 1.5L diesel AT and 1.4L petrol DCT variants, is the current top-spec trim level in the SUV’s range. It now seems like Kia is planning to launch another variant of the Seltos, but lower in the range.

As per recent RTO documents, Kia India has sought type approval for a new variant of the Seltos – HTX 1.5L petrol iMT. Currently, the iMT (intelligent manual transmission) option is only available on the HTK Plus trim of the SUV. The demand for iMT is decently strong in the Indian market, and for good reason too.

The iMT is essentially a manual transmission with an automatic clutch. It uses an ‘intention sensor’ on the gear shifter to know when to engage and disengage the clutch. The iMT also gets rev-matching and anti-stall, which makes it brilliant for beginner drivers as well. This transmission offers the engagement and fun of a manual gearbox, with the convenience of an automatic.

The iMT will be mated to a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that generates a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 144 Nm. This engine option also gets two other transmission choices – a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT – depending on the trim chosen.

As for features and equipment on offer, the ‘HTX’ trim gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), UVO connected car tech, all power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, rear parking camera, all-LED exterior lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, etc.

Safety features on the HTX grade include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, brake assist, TPMS, electronic stability control, follow-me-home headlamps, hill assist, anti-theft alarm, etc.

The price of the HTX 1.5L petrol MT variant stands at Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the iMT version will be a little more expensive than that. The launch of Kia Seltos HTX 1.5L petrol iMT is expected to happen in the coming weeks.