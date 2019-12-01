Kia Sells 14,005 Seltos In Nov 2019, Remains No.1 SUV For 2nd Month

Prices of Kia Seltos, which currently range from Rs 9.69-16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), are bound to see a substantial increase next month

Kia Seltos has certainly helped its carmaker establish itself well in the market. Last month, the SUV sold 14,005 copies, which has led to a decent 9 per cent increase when compared to 12,854 units sold in October 2019. With such high sales performance, the Seltos has even achieved the numero uno status in the market and is currently the country’s no.1 selling SUV.

This is not surprising, if you consider that the Kia Seltos has enough going for it, including bits like powerful engines with automatic transmission choices, many features and a stunning design. Even in October 2019, the SUV had registered an unprecedented 65 per cent growth on MoM basis, with sales increasing to 12,854 units from 7,754 units in September 2019.

In another update, it has also recently emerged that the Kia Seltos, which currently retails in a price range of Rs 9.69-16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), will see a substantial price increment. In a notification to its dealership partners, the carmaker has notified that the existing price list will remain in effect only till December-31, after which it will see a hike in its rates. The company asserts that the existing price was an introductory offer and was done in accordance with the high demand witnessed during the pre-bookings.

The Kia Seltos has been on sale in three engine options, viz. 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The entry-level petrol option offers a maximum power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 144 Nm. The oil-burner, on the other hand, will offer 115 PS and 250 Nm. While all the motors come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the petrol and diesel motors are even available with optional CVT and 6-speed automatic transmission, respectively.

The range-topping 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine offers a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 242 Nm. The transmission choices for the most potent engine choice include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission options.

The Kia Seltos has been on sale with a really wide range of features. The top-spec variant comes with equipment like an electric sunroof, a BOSE music system, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera with front parking sensors and connected apps suite. Other goodies available on the SUV include a wireless smartphone charging station and multi-drive modes with selectable terrain-response unit.