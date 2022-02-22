Kia Sales In India Cross 4 Lakh Units; 1 Lakh Units Exported

Kia India has dispatched more than half a million passenger cars from its Anantapur production facility in Andhra Pradesh

Kia India has today announced that it has achieved the four lakh sales milestone in the domestic market while one lakh vehicles are exported to the international markets. The South Korean auto major has its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Kia stepped into the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos midsize SUV in August 2019.

The domestic portfolio currently comprises Sonet compact SUV, Seltos midsize SUV, Carnival premium MPV and the recently launched Carens three-row UV. The exports from its local manufacturing facility commenced in September 2019 with the Seltos and already one lakh units have been shipped to more than 91 countries across the globe.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said: “Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services,” The company has a market share of more than 25 per cent in the export department as well. Park further noted that his brand is confident of achieving its next milestone at a much faster pace courtesy of the Carens.

Within a month since the pre-bookings opened, the Kia Carens’ reservations crossed more than 19,000 units. The Carens ask for a waiting period of around 14 weeks depending on the engine and gearbox combination. In addition, it comes with a packed features list across an extensive range. The Carens is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

To meet the demand, Kia will commence the third shift at its production facility. The Kia Carens is based on the stretched platform of the Seltos and it has larger proportions compared to its rivals and it even has a 30 mm longer wheelbase than the Toyota Innova Crysta. It derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission options. Kia is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos in the coming weeks with minor cosmetic updates and a panoramic sunroof. In the latter half of the year, the EV6 electric crossover will more likely debut in India.