Kia Sales Grow By 64% In October In India, Thanks To Sonet & Seltos

The recently launched Sonet compact SUV and Seltos mid-size SUV had helped Kia in posting its highest monthly sales tally in India so far

Kia Motors India has been posting consistent sales numbers since its market debut just over a year ago and the arrival of new products has only been helping its cause of gaining new customers. With much anticipation, Kia introduced the Sonet compact SUV a few months ago and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the likes.

With wide range of powertrain options and a packed features list, the Sonet has been performing really well and it rose to the top of the sales charts in its very month – more precisely twelve days since its launch. This was a feat achieved by no other compact SUV in modern history and the Sonet’s popularity appears to only go up in the coming months with a massive booking tally.

In October 2020, Kia sold 21,021 units domestically and compared to the same month in 2019, the Year-on-Year volume growth stood at just over 63.5 per cent as 12,854 units were recorded twelve months ago. Compared to the previous month of September 2020, the South Korean auto major posted 12.5 per cent sales increase as 18,676 units were sold during that period.

About 11,721 units of the Sonet were registered last month while the Seltos mid-size SUV contributed to 8,900 units. The Carnival premium MPV recorded 400 units to the overall tally. Kia finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ table by beating Mahindra, Toyota, Renault, Honda, Ford and MG. The brand was only around 2,600 units shy of the third placed Tata Motors courtesy of its highest sales tally ever in a single month.

In October 2020, many top-tier manufacturers posted record sales volume or growth as the automotive industry has been steadily moving on the recovery path. The compact SUV and mid-size SUV segments play a significant role as Sonet and Seltos are major players in their respective spaces.

The festive season is expected to help in further boosting the sales volumes as the buying sentiments will largely be positive. More than 3.33 lakh passenger cars were dispatched last month and it is a record for a single month sales in the Indian automotive history.