Kia Registers Over 23,000 Unit Sales In Sep – Sonet, Seltos, Carens

Kia India has reported sales figures for September 2024 as a total of 23,523 units were sold – reflecting a significant year-on-year growth of over 17 per cent compared to the 20,022 units sold in the same month last year. The Sonet compact SUV, which received a facelift at the start of this year, has emerged as the brand’s top seller.

It contributed 10,335 units to the total, followed by the Seltos and Carens with 6,959 and 6,217 units respectively. The brand posted commendable sales of 66,553 units in Q3 2024, marking a nearly 10 per cent growth compared to Q2. The Sonet accounted for 45 per cent of sales, with 28 per cent from the Seltos and 27 per cent from the Carens. In addition to domestic success, Kia’s ‘Make in India’ models continue to see strong demand internationally.

With 2,006 units exported during the quarter, Kia has been reaping the benefits of having a vast production facility. Speaking on the sales results, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, “Our continuous exceptional sales performance is driven by the overwhelming response from customers during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. This success is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience our team consistently delivers.”

Kia has emphasised expanding its network of touchpoints as it moves into the festive season. The brand has refreshed its lineup with two new Gravity trims and is poised for its next phase, “Kia 2.0,” with the upcoming launches of the Carnival Limousine Plus and the EV9. Both will be introduced on October 3, 2024 and will be brought into the country via CBU route.

The fourth generation Carnival will be powered by the familiar 2.2L diesel engine, kicking out 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission only. Only the Limousine seven-seater will be offered in India and compared to the previous model, a slew of revisions have been made inside and out.

The Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV will be launched in India only in its six-seater guise alongside the Carnival. The top-spec GT-Line AWD trim will be available for India as the SUV will be loaded with high-end features.