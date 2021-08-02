Kia Registers 76% Sales Growth In July 2021 – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

The Sonet was the most sold model within Kia’s portfolio in July 2021 as 7,675 units were recorded with 6,983 units for the Seltos

Kia India has today announced reaching 15,016 unit sales in the month of July 2021 and when compared to the same period in 2020 with 8,502 units, the South Korean brand recording a 76 per cent YoY volume increase and it is worth noting that the industry as a whole grew 49 per cent last month.

The Sonet compact SUV was the major contributor as 7,675 units were recorded while the Seltos mid-size SUV was not far away either with 6,983 units. The more premium Carnival MPV registered 358 unit sales in the month of July 2021. In the calendar year 2021, Kia’s domestic sales crossed the one lakh mark, indicating the growing positive sentiments among customers.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “In these tough times, the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled Kia India to achieve a healthy sales momentum in 2021. We are optimistic that the future will witness an uptick in demand for personal mobility with the ease in Covid-19 curbs and heightened vaccination drive across the country.”

With the festive season just around the corner, Kia is hopeful that the supply chain of the automotive industry will be further streamlined in the coming weeks. To make the buying choices easy for customers, Kia recently announced attractive finance schemes as well offering multiple flexible repayment options and other convenience benefits across its entire range.

Kia has regularly finished in the top five manufacturers’ monthly sales standings prompted by the success of the Sonet and Seltos. The company will debut a new product in the early parts of next year and it could help in strengthening the UV lineup further as a seven-seater MPV could be introduced. Internally codenamed KY, the Kia MPV could slot below the Carnival.

It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine and could have plenty in common with the Seltos. Going by Kia’s standards, it could pack a long list of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect.