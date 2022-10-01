Kia Records Highest Monthly Sales In Sep – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival

Kia posted 25,857 units in the month of September 2022 as against 14,441 units with a YoY sales increase of 79.1 per cent

Kia India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 25,857 units in the month of September 2022 as against 14,441 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 79.1 per cent. This has been the highest monthly sales tally for the South Korean auto major and it finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ table with a market share of above 7.3 per cent.

It must be noted that Kia has surpassed its total CY2021 tally in just nine months this year. The good reception for the Seltos, Sonet and Carens can be clearly seen on the sales table as the midsize SUV recorded 11,000 unit sales last month as against units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of per cent.

The third quarter sales of CY2022 led to Kia posting a commendable 52 per cent YoY growth when compared to Q3 CY2021. The Seltos is expected to get a facelift sometime next year in India with exterior and interior changes along with the addition of new features. However, the powertrain choices could remain the same for India.

Kia Models (YoY) September 2022 Sales September 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (14.7%) 11,000 9,583 2. Kia Sonet (110%) 9,291 4,454 3. Kia Carens 5,233 – 4. Kia Carnival (-17.5%) 333 404

The Sonet managed to record a total of 9,291 units last month against 4,454 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 110 per cent. The compact SUV had its range expanded with the arrival of the X-Line variant only a few weeks ago and is priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh for the seven-speed petrol DCT variant.

It goes all the way up to Rs. 13.99 lakh for the six-speed diesel AT (ex-showroom, pan India). The Carens made its domestic market debut earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers. It posted 5,233 units last month while the Carnival premium MPV managed a total of 333 units.

In comparison, the Carnival registered a YoY volume decline of 17.5 per cent as 404 units were sold in September 2021. It will have to be waited and seen if the new generation Carnival will make its way to India next year or not as it is already available internationally.