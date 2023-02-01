Kia Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India In January 2023

Kia has gone past the domestic sales milestone of 6.5 lakh units within four years and becomes the fastest automaker to do so

Kia India has today announced the sales numbers for the month of January 2023 as it recorded its highest-ever domestic tally of 28,634 units. This when compared to the same period last year with 19,319 units, a YoY positive volume increase of more than 48 per cent was noted. The South Korean auto major has certainly started the new year with a bang.

The brand has gone past the domestic sales milestone of 6.5 lakh units within four years and becomes the fastest automaker to do so courtesy of well-received models like Seltos and Sonet. The midsize SUV was the most sold model within the company’s domestic portfolio as 10,470 units were sold.

The compact SUV, Kia Sonet, managed a total of 9,261 units while the Carens MPV posted 7,900 units – its highest ever in a single month since its market launch last year. The Carnival flagship MPV, on the other hand, garnered a total of 1,003 units. Speaking of the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar – National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said,

“After closing CY2022 on a record high, we have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products, and we are grateful to our customers for their continued love and support for Kia. It’s a constant endeavour for us to keep evolving ourselves to suit the requirements of our new-age customers across segments.”

Kia debuted in the Indian market in the second half of 2019 with the Seltos and it became an instant hit. The brand has amassed a total of 6,50,564 units over the last forty two months and the Seltos has contributed to the majority of the volume with 3,52,433 units while the Sonet recorded 2,13,112 unit sales in India.

It has been a year since the Carens made its market entry and a total of 70,656 units have been posted. Kia showcased the Concept EV9, KA4 premium MPV concept and others at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will more likely introduce the facelifted Seltos in the near future.