Kia Records 565% Sales Growth In May 2021 – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Last month, Kia dispatched a total of 11,050 units in the Indian market, which resulted in a YoY sales growth of 565 per cent

Kia India enjoys a lot of popularity in India, despite its limited lineup of just three vehicles in our market – Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival. Last month, i.e., in May 2021, the manufacturer reported a total sales figure of 11,050 units, which is a massive Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 565.26 per cent (only 1,661 units sold back in May 2020).

It should be noted that during May last year, car sales were quite weak overall, as India was still under almost a complete lockdown. As for the Month-on-Month (MoM) sales comparison, things are a little disappointing for Kia. In April 2021, Kia had sold 16,111 units in the Indian market, which translates to a 31.41 per cent MoM sales decline in May 2021.

Of course, different states of India were under lockdown for a major part of last month. This affected not only Kia’s sales but other carmakers’ sales as well in the Indian market. Also, Kia held a 10.7 per cent market share last month, grabbing the fourth position on the sales chart, behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata.

As stated earlier, Kia India only has three models in its range currently. The most affordable offering is the Sonet compact SUV, which is available with three engine options – a 1.2L petrol, a 1.0L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – with various transmission options on offer.

Next up is the Seltos, which was Kia’s maiden offering in the Indian market, introduced here back in 2019. It is also available with three engine choices – a 1.5L petrol, a 1.4L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – along with a multitude of gearbox options. At last, we have the Carnival, which is offered with a single engine-transmission combo – a 2.2L turbo-diesel mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet is priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.35 lakh in the Indian market. As for the Seltos, its price ranges from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.65 lakh. The brand’s flagship model in India, Kia Carnival, is priced from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh (all prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi).