Kia Seltos Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In Under 4 Years

Kia Seltos has reached 5 lakh sales milestone in just 46 months; contributes to 55 per cent of the brand’s total volumes

Kia India has today announced that it has reached a new sales milestone of five lakh unit sales with the Seltos midsize SUV. The five-seater quickly became one of the top-selling SUVs in India after its debut back in August 2019 and it was the first model introduced by the back when its operations commenced in the same year.

The South Korean auto major has achieved this feat in less than four years. The Seltos is also shipped to several global models from the brand’s production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The SUV has played a significant role in Kia establishing itself as the fifth-largest automaker in the country in a short span of time.

The impact of the Seltos is so much that it has contributed to over 55 per cent of the brand’s total volumes, considering both exports and sales domestically. The Kia Seltos has been shipped to nearly 100 foreign markets including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.

Kia has noted that 1,35,885 units have been exported so far. Speaking of its successful run, Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality.”

In the opening quarter of this calendar year, Kia sold about 27,159 units of the Seltos. It is the second best-seller in the midsize SUV segment and is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos derives power from a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine developing 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5L four-pot diesel motor delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT and the latter is available with a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter AT.