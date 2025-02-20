Kia PV5 Electric Vehicle Revealed Ahead Of Debut Next Week

Kia PV5 will be available in multiple forms including Passenger and Cargo models; based on the Concept PV5 showcased at CES 2024

Kia has pulled the wraps off its PV5 Passenger and Cargo models, giving the world a first look at its latest electric vehicle ahead of the second Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. The PV5 marks the beginning of Kia’s ambitious Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy with modularity and customisation in mind. Originally previewed as the Concept PV5 at CES 2024, this midsize EV is built to serve a wide range of users.

The brand has designed the PV5 with adaptability in mind, offering multiple configurations. The Passenger and Cargo variants will be joined by additional specialised models which are set to debut at the 2025 Kia EV Day. Whether for personal use or business applications, the PV5 aims to provide a flexible and efficient transportation solution.

The PV5 Passenger model features a sleek yet practical design with a large window area framed by black accents for enhanced visibility. Prominent wheel arch claddings and rocker panels give it an SUV-like presence while its geometric silhouette and signature lighting add to its futuristic appeal. A single lift-up tailgate at the rear is there for easy access.

Also Read: 5+ New MPVs Likely Arriving In 2025-26 In India – Kia To MG

For commercial users, the PV5 Cargo variant prioritizes space and functionality. Its boxier profile maximises load capacity while twin side-opening tailgate doors provide easy loading and unloading according to the brand. Kia will officially showcase the full PV5 lineup on February 24. Detailed specifications, including interior features and expanded product offerings, will be released three days later.

Kia will also unveil both sedan and hatchback variants of the EV4 at the EV Day. The Kia EV4 comes with a sleek fastback-inspired design, highlighted by a sharply angled front windshield and minimal overhangs. Its sloping roofline transitions into an elongated rear, forming a long-tail silhouette, further enhanced by a generously sized boot opening.

Also Read: Kia EV4 Sedan & Hatchback Unveiled Ahead Of Debut On Feb 24

In contrast, the hatchback variant adopts a more compact stance while retaining key design cues from its sedan counterpart. It features Kia’s updated EV Tiger Face and Star Map lighting. They are built on the E-GMP skateboard platform, the same advanced architecture that underpins the larger EV6 and EV9 models already available in India. As Kia gears up to introduce the facelifted EV6 next in the Indian market, the possibility of the EV4 lineup making its way to the country remains strong in the future.