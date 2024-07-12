Kia PV5 Electric Midsize Passenger Van Spied In Near-Production Form

The Kia PV5 was showcased via a concept in January 2024 and the production model will hit international dealerships next year

The production-spec Kia PV5 has been spotted testing abroad ahead of its launch sometime in early 2025. It was previewed through the Concept PV5, which debuted alongside the Concept PV1 and Concept PV7 at the CES 2024 show in January. The vehicle is being designed as a midsize model, aiming to cater to various business needs including urban passenger transport and cargo delivery.

At the concept’s debut, Kia confirmed that customers will have the option to select a configuration that fits their specific needs from three body types: Basic for passenger service, Van for delivery, and Chassis Cab. Additionally, Kia is working on developing a Robotaxi model of the PV5 featuring autonomous driving technologies.

The road-going model will be slightly toned down compared to the concept and it will feature black steel wheels and traditional mirrors while the wheel arches and claddings will be typical of a midsize van too. The spy shots were taken in Germany and the prototype was alongside the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and the Hyundai Staria, perhaps doing benchmark testing.

The flexibility of different body types will be achieved through interchangeable upper body modules, provided as standardised kits and its modular platform also plays a key role in it. These kits can be attached using mechanical couplings and electromagnetic fixture points, enabling buyers to customise the vehicle based on their requirements.

The Kia PV5 will be underpinned by the e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module) platform but its electric motor and battery details are currently under wraps. The PV5 will be positioned between the PV1 and PV7 and the trio will be rolled out the company’s new production facility in its homeland of South Korea with a capacity of 1.5 lakh units per annum.

It is worth noting that Kia penned down a deal with Uber for the use of its Purpose-Built Vehicle range in its business services. Kia is also developing a brand new RV for India and it will be launched next year. The facelifted version of the Carens is also in the pipeline while the new-gen Carnival and EV9 flagship electric SUV will be introduced soon in India.