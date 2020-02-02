Kia Posts Highest Monthly Sales In Jan 2020, Thanks To Seltos & Carnival

Kia Seltos racked up its highest tally of 15,450 units last month as the mid-size SUV continues to dominate its segment

Kia Motors India Limited has been on a roll since launching its first product locally, the Seltos. The mid-size SUV is offered in a wide range attracting customers of varying preferences with three BSVI compliant powertrain choices right from the word-go. The Seltos has helped the brand to post massive sales volumes since its market launch in August 2019.

With a single vehicle in its domestic portfolio, Kia has managed to outsell some of the established mainstream brands with consistency. In the first month of 2020, the South Korean auto major recorded its highest monthly sales volume as 15,450 units (including some units of Carnival) were sold against 4,645 units in the previous month with 232.6 per cent MoM sales growth. It finished fourth among manufacturers ahead of Renault, Tata, Honda, Toyota, Ford and others.

The five-seater has seen a price hike recently and is sold between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus far, nearly 62,000 units of the Seltos have been retailed and the SUV reached one lakh bookings not too long ago. It is powered by 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good enough to produce 115 PS and 143 Nm while the diesel four-cylinder unit kicks out similar power at 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. The smaller 1.4-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, develops 140 PS and 242 Nm. The engines are mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT in petrol, a six-speed AT in diesel and a seven-speed DCT in turbo petrol.

Riding on the wave of momentum, Kia is all set to introduce its second vehicle for India at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Carnival premium MPV will have its prices revealed in Greater Noida. Its bookings had crossed 1,400 units in a single day and it will be retailed in as many as three variants with packed upmarket equipment. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 200 PS and 440 Nm.

The brand will also showcase the Sonet compact SUV concept and the production model will likely go on sale in the second half of the year. It will lock horns in a highly competitive segment against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, upcoming Renault HBC and Nissan compact SUV.