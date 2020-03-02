Kia Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India In February 2020

The Seltos has been playing a commendable role in the brand gaining high sales volumes consistently and it currently leads the mid-size SUV segment

Kia Motors India has been scoring big numbers in the monthly sales table ever since it introduced the Seltos as its debut product last year. The South Korean manufacturer posted a total of 15,644 units in February 2020 as against 15,450 units the previous month. The first month of the new year saw Kia recording its highest ever sales in India.

It had been beaten by 194 units in February 2020 as the Seltos’ popularity continued to grow. The waiting period of the Kia Seltos has also been reduced in recent times. In January, Kia garnered 15,000 unit sales for Seltos and the remaining was for the Carnival premium MPV. The scenario would not have been different last month as well despite us not knowing the exact numbers.

The Seltos is sold in wide engine options and they all comply with BSVI emission standards. The 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.5-litre petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel turbo kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The smaller turbocharged petrol, on the other hand, is more powerful as it makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. As optionally, the 1.4-litre petrol is mated to a seven-speed DCT, the 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed torque converter AT and the petrol engine with a CVT.

The Seltos continues to lead the mid-size SUV segment as it gets the better of Hyundai Creta on consistent basis. However, the scenario could change in the coming months as the second generation Creta is lined up for market entry this month.

It has exterior resembling the latest ix25 SUV sold in China and gets an India-specific interior packed with features. It shares BSVI engines with the Kia Seltos along with other commonalities. The Seltos now costs between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the new Creta to be aggressively priced against it. The next big launch from Kia is the Sonet compact SUV targetting masses.