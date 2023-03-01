Kia Posts 35.8% Growth In Feb 2023 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Carnival

Kia Sonet headed the standings ahead of Seltos and Carens in the month of February 2023; Carens finishes 1st year in India with 76,904 unit sales

Kia India recorded its highest monthly sales tally in the month of January 2023 and it followed it up by posting 24,600 units in the second month of the new CY. Compared to the same period in 2022 with a total of 18,121 units, a YoY positive volume growth of 35.8 per cent was noted. The Kia Sonet headed the standings ahead of Seltos and Carens.

The Kia Sonet compact SUV registered 9,836 units as against 6,154 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 59.83 per cent. The Seltos midsize SUV often finds itself second in its segment in terms of sales and last month, 8,012 units were sold against 6,575 units in February 2022 with a YoY growth of 21.85 per cent.

The Kia Carens managed a total of 6,248 units in the month of February 2023 as against 5,109 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 22.29 per cent. The Carnival premium MPV posted 504 units last month as against 283 units in Feb 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 78.09 per cent.

So far, Kia has sold 76,904 units of the Carens in India as it impressively averages close to 6,000 units every month. Just last year, the Carens, offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, recorded 62,756 unit sales and was among the top 10 UVs sold in the CY. Speaking of last month’s sales, Singh Brar – Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said,

“With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8% growth against the industry’s growth of 10% shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand. Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings. Kia India is known for developing products that create benchmarks in their segment and the industry, and the Carens is another example.“

Since its market debut in August 2019, Kia has recorded over 6.75 lakh units and shipped more than 1.9 lakh units to 95 countries. It has consistently finished amongst the top 5 carmakers in India on monthly basis.