Kia Posted 50% Sales Growth In Nov 2020 With 7.3 % Market Share

As far as sales are concerned Kia Motors is currently the fourth best-selling car manufacturer in the Indian market, with a market share of 7.3 per cent

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia Motors entered the Indian market with the introduction of the Seltos SUV in August last year, and the car was quick to become one of the highest-selling mid-size SUVs in the country. The Seltos’ success was followed by the launch of the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the Sonet sub-4m SUV that was launched a few months back.

The Korean carmaker managed to sell a total of 21,022 units in the month of November 2020, which made it the fourth biggest-selling car manufacturer in the Indian market. This has resulted in Kia Motors recording a positive year-on-year growth in sales by 50 per cent, since the carmaker could only sell 14,005 cars in the same month last year.

In October 2020, Kia sold 21,021 units, which means that the company retained its sales last month. Talking about Kia’s current offerings, the Sonet is the most affordable car it retails in India, and is currently priced between Rs 6.71 – 12.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Seltos retails at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Carnival is Kia Motors’ flagship offering in the Indian market, and is currently priced from Rs 24.95 lakh, to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the MPV is a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that makes 202 PS and 440 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

On the other hand, the Seltos is offered with three different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque; and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

The Kia Sonet is offered with two different petrol powertrains, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit, as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit. The former is rated at 83 PS/115 Nm, while the latter belts out 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre oil burner which generates 100 PS and 240 Nm when had with the manual transmission, and 115 PS and 250 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT.