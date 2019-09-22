Kia Motors Planning To Launch 5 Imported Models – Soul EV To Stinger

After the runaway success of the Kia Seltos, the company is now contemplating the launch of as many as 4 CBUs, including Soul EV And Stinger

Kia Motors is enjoying a great start to its Indian innings with the runaway success of the Seltos. The Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV has already garnered over 35,000 bookings within two months of its launch. The South Korean manufacturer is now planning to introduce a slew of cars to further penetrate into the Indian market.

These models include both locally manufactured cars and imported vehicles. It’s being said that the company is contemplating the launch of up to 5 imported vehicles in the Indian market. These will include the Soul EV, Niro EV, Sorento and Stinger.

All of these will be launched after the introduction of the Carnival, which is slated to go on sale in India early next year. While there has been some noise even about the Telluride being India-bound, the same doesn’t look feasible as it’s a left-hand-drive-only model.

Between the Soul EV and the Niro EV, the carmaker, in all probability, would launch only one of these models. The Stinger, a sporty mid-size fastback that pulled many to Kia’s Auto Expo stall last year, could also end up going on sale in the country. However, its local introduction would happen only after it gets a facelift late net year.

On the other hand, the Kia Sorento, which is a mid-size SUV, could go on sale only after receiving a full model change in the first half of next year. The Sorento will go on to rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq. Presence in multiple segments across the market should help the carmaker cater to various buyers in the INR 10-50 lakh price bracket.

Earlier this year, speculations arose that the carmaker would even launch the Kia Ceed in the market. However, it would be required for the Ceed to be manufactured locally to have a sensible price tag. Luckily, for the carmaker, its Anantapur-based factory is ready to roll out EVs and other new models after suitable upgrades.

However, as we said above, the next launch from the carmaker would be that of the Kia Carnival MPV. The new model will likely be shown at the Auto Expo 2020. The local subsidiary of Kia has set a target of capturing 5 per cent market share in 3 years.

Its local production facility has a manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units an annum.