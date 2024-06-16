Kia Model Wise Sales May 2024: Seltos, Sonet & Carens

Kia sold a total of 19,500 units in May 2024; The Sonet stood at the top spot followed by the Seltos

Kia has been proactive in introducing timely updates to its line-up in the Indian market. The company updated the Sonet compact SUV with a mid-life facelift early this year; even the Seltos recently received a variant rejig. The Korean carmaker is gearing up to launch two new cars in the domestic market this year i.e. EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival (KA4) premium MPV.

In May 2024, Kia sold a total of 19,500 units, thereby acquiring the sixth spot in the overall domestic sales tally. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Kia sold 18,766 cars in May 2023, registering a YOY growth of 4%. The MOM analysis reveals a 2% decline as the company sold 19,968 units in April 2024.

Talking about the model-wise sales, the Sonet became the Korean carmaker’s top performer with 7,433 units in the bag, registering a substantial 10% YOY de-growth (8,251 units in May 2023). Taking the second spot is the Seltos with the sales bar standing at 6,736 units, a healthy 66% growth from the previous year. On the MOM front, the Seltos mid-size SUV’s sales remained more or less the same with no major change.

S. No. Kia Cars (YOY) Sales in May 2024 Sales in May 2023 1 Sonet (-10%) 7,433 8,251 2. Seltos (66%) 6,736 4,065 3. Carens (-17%) 5,316 6,367 4. EV6 (-82%) 15 83 5. Carnival 0 0 – Total (4%) 19,500 18,766

Trailing behind these major-volume pullers for Kia in India is the Carens with 5,316 units. The MPV experienced a decline of 17% in the YOY sales. The sales count for the Carens in May 2023 stood at 6,367 units. Much like the Seltos, the MOM results for the Carens remained unchanged as the MPV posted sales of 5,328 units in April 2024.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the EV6 posted sales of 15 units, registering a massive 82% de-growth in the YOY sales. On the other hand, the MOM growth stood at 200% as the brand’s flagship EV managed to sell only 5 units in April 2024.

To conclude, all the cars in Kia’s line-up except the Seltos lost a significant chunk of sales in the YOY analysis. Talking about the MOM sales, only the EV6 saw good growth while the Sonet’s graph went down by 6% and no change was observed in the performance of Seltos and Carens.