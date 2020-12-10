Kia Model Wise Nov 2020 Sales – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia garnered a total of 21,022 units in November 2020 as against 14,005 units during the same period in 2019 with 50 per cent YoY growth

Kia Motors India consistently finished in the top four in the manufacturers’ standings in recent months courtesy of two models. Back in August 2019, the Seltos was introduced as the first product for the debuting Kia brand and it rose to the top of the sales charts quickly by beating Hyundai Creta, which, in turn, got back to the top again after the arrival of the second generation.

Since the new-gen Hyundai Creta went on sale in March 2020, the Seltos’ numbers have been slightly down but nevertheless a strong tally could be seen every month. In November 2020, the Seltos managed to record a total of 9,205 units as against 14,005 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 34 per cent negative volume growth.

The Seltos finished only in second as the Sonet’s popularity has steadily been increasing since its market launch. The compact SUV urged to the numero uno status in its highly competitive segment within two weeks of its debut and the bookings also increased big time. The sub-four-metre SUV regained its top spot from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza last month.

Kia Models (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Kia Sonet 11,417 – 2. Kia Seltos (-34%) 9,205 14,005 3. Kia Carnival 400 –

It registered 11,417 units in November, which was good enough to head the sales standings in the compact SUV space as well as within Kia’s domestic range. The Sonet is sold with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol engine with multiple transmission options and many segment-first features compared to its rivals.

The Sonet is expected to dominate the compact SUV sales table in the coming months as well. It offers segment-first six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in diesel as an option and is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and UVO Connect.

The Carnival premium MPV managed to post 400 units last month in India. Introduced in February 2020 at the Auto Expo, it has been well received among premium customers. Cumulatively, Kia sold 21,022 units as against 14,005 units in November 2019 with 50 per cent growth as it was just 618 units shy of the third placed Tata Motors.