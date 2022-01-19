Kia Model Wise 2021 Sales Analysis – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Kia registered a total of 1,81,583 units in CY2021 as against 1,40,505 units with YoY volume growth of 29.2 per cent

Kia India finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ standings in the 2021 calendar year as 1,81,583 units were sold against 1,40,505 units in the January to December 2020 period. This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 29.2 per cent. The Seltos midsize SUV was the most sold model from the brand with 98,187 units against 96,932 units in 2020.

The five-seater endured a YoY volume increase of 1.2 per cent. The Sonet finished in the second position with 79,289 units last year as against 38,363 units in 2020 with a huge YoY sales growth of 106.6 per cent. The Carnival MPV posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,107 units against 5,210 units in CY2020 with a YoY negative growth of 21 per cent.

The South Korean auto major is preparing to introduce a new three-row UV known as the Carens by March 2022. It will take on Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the likes. Last year, Kia introduced the mildly updated Sonet and Seltos with the new corporate logo and during the presentation, the upcoming UV was announced.

Models 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (1.2%) 98,187 96,932 2. Kia Sonet (106.6%) 79,289 38,363 3. Kia Carnival (-21%) 4,107 5,210 Total (29.2%) 1,81,583 1,40,505

The Kia Carens made its global debut in India last month and it will be available in six- and seven-seater layouts. Based on the Opposites United design philosophy, the Carens features LED projector headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, forward-slanting bonnet, a large greenhouse ensuring a spacious interior, newly designed alloy wheels, etc.

As for the performance, it uses a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque, and it will be linked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm and it will be hooked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm and is coupled with a six-speed MT or CVT.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, a fully-digital instrument console, six airbags as standard, Downhill Brake Control, disc brakes on all wheels, Vehicle Stability Management, wraparound LED taillamps, sunroof, air purifier, cruise control, and so on.