Kia May 2024 Sales Analysis – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Kia witnessed a 3.9 per cent YoY growth in May 2024, achieving sales of 19,500 units in the domestic market; 2.5 lakh units exported

In May 2024, Kia India achieved total sales of 19,500 units, marking a year-on-year growth of over 3.9 per cent compared to 18,766 units during the same month of the previous year. The key contributors for Kia’s volumes in India are the Seltos and Sonet. Since its launch in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has become the top-selling model for the brand with 7,433 units.

It was closely followed by the Seltos and Carens, with 6,736 and 5,316 unit sales respectively. In addition to domestic sales, Kia shipped 2,304 units to international markets in the same period, reaching a total production of 21,804 units. This achievement highlights Kia’s effective export strategy to over 100 nations, enabling it to surpass 2.5 lakh units.

The Seltos accounts for the majority, representing nearly 60 per cent of exports from India. Following closely are the Sonet and Carens, which contribute 34 per cent and 7 per cent of the company’s overseas shipments. Commenting on the sales volumes in May 2024, Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and Head Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said,

“So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales. With a robust network expansion strategy in place, we shall continue to grow in the rest of the year and cross 1 million domestic sales milestone soon”.

In just under five years, Kia has solidified its status as one of the top car brands in the country. With over 9.8 lakh units sold in the Indian market, the Seltos accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the total sales. The South Korean auto major has revealed plans to introduce the EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival in H2 2024.

Kia boasts an extensive network of 522 touchpoints spanning 236 cities in India. The brand is also expected to bring in a new compact SUV, which could go by the name Syros, sometime next year. The electrified version of the Syros and the Carens EV are also reportedly under development for India ahead of their launch in 2025.