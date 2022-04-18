Kia March 2022 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival

Kia posted 22,622 unit sales in March 2022 as against 19,100 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 18.4 per cent

Kia India recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 22,622 unit sales last month as against 19,100 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 18.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 18,121 units, an MoM volume increase of 25 per cent was seen. The South Korean auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table.

The brand garnered a market share of 7 per cent in March 2022 as against 6 per cent during the same period last year with an increase of 1 per cent. The Seltos midsize SUV led the way ahead of Sonet and the new entrant Carens with Carnival placed fourth. The Seltos posted a total of 8,415 units as against 10,557 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 20 per cent.

The Sonet compact SUV finished in the second position with 6,871 units as against 8,498 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 19 per cent. The Kia Carens was the third most sold model within the brand’s portfolio last month as 7,008 units were registered and the range recently saw a price hike of around Rs. 70,000.

Kia Models (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (-20%) 8,415 10,557 2. Kia Sonet (-19%) 6,871 8,498 3. Kia Carens 7,008 – 4. Kia Carnival (629%) 328 45

The Carens is pitched as a recreational vehicle by Kia and in reality, it competes against MPVs like Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta to some extent. It is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and its bookings crossed the 50,000 mark within two months since the reservations officially began on January 14, 2022.

To meet the demand, Kia recently commenced the third shift at its Anantapur production facility in Andhra Pradesh. Some of the key features in the Kia Carens are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Kia Connect, single-pane sunroof, wireless charging facility, fully-digital instrument console, one-touch tumble function for the middle row, and roof-mounted rear AC vents.

The Carens derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm. The 1.5-litre four-pot diesel pumps out 115 PS and 250 Nm. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT are utilised.